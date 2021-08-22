Advertisement

UVA: Students who didn’t meet vaccine mandate disenrolled

They can re-enroll if they comply with the vaccine requirement or file an exemption by Wednesday.
They can re-enroll if they comply with the vaccine requirement or file an exemption by Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester.

The Virginian Pilot reports that the school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 who were enrolled in fall courses.

University spokesperson Brian Coy says that may mean that “a good number” of the remaining students “may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all.”

Coy says the students were disenrolled after “receiving multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance.” They can re-enroll if they comply with the vaccine requirement or file an exemption by Wednesday.

