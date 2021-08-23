Advertisement

70 years after his death in Korea, Roanoke Marine is buried in North Carolina

Over 70 years after he was killed in Korea, Henry Ellis was buried with full military honors in Salisbury, North Carolina.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALISBURY, NC (WDBJ) - The riders of Rolling Thunder led the way. A U.S. Marine Corps honor guard provided a 21-gun salute, and a large crowd of family members, veterans and public officials gathered at Salisbury National Cemetery to pay their respects to Henry Edward Ellis.

More than 70 years after Ellis was declared missing in action in Korea, his remains have been returned to his family. A young Marine with ties to Roanoke, Ellis was buried with full military honors in Salisbury, North Carolina Monday afternoon.

Ellis was born and raised in Salisbury. And he moved to Roanoke with his father as a young adult.

Family members say he was just 15 when he entered the Marine Corps during World War II, 20 when he re-enlisted and 22 when he was killed in action in Korea.

“I do feel a sense of satisfaction and closure that we’re finally able to bring him back home to rest,” said Ellis’ niece Trudy Neely.

After the graveside service and another ceremony at a Salisbury funeral home, Neely and her brother Bernard Cowan said they were overwhelmed by the experience, and grateful their uncle’s remains were finally identified.

“It’s hard to believe but I’m just so thankful, because I feel my Uncle Henry deserves every honor, every thing he’s received through these last few days,” Neely told WDBJ7. “He gave his life for this country.”

And as they honored their uncle, they were also thinking of other families with loved ones still missing in action.

“There are so many other soldiers that gave their life, that have yet to be discovered and brought home,” Cowan said, “so I just hope that this continues to happen and more and more families can feel like our family does right now.”

