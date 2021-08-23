7,000 new COVID cases in VA since Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 741,159 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, August 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,080 from the 734,079 reported Friday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,761,485 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 9,720,193 reported Wednesday. The VDH did not update its vaccination dashboard on Thursday. 62.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 55.6% fully vaccinated. 74.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 66.6% are fully vaccinated. Monday’s numbers have not yet been released.

8,380,223 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 9.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 9.1% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 11,675 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,647 reported Friday.

1,364 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,265 reported Friday. 59,706 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

