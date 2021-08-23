Art Market to be hosted at Virginia Mountain Vineyards

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fine arts and crafts will be on display and for sale this Sunday at the Art Market at Virginia Mountain Vineyards.

Admission is free to this showcase of Botetourt artists. The day runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4204 Old Fincastle Road with open air displays and tents.

Learn more about the day on the market’s Facebook page.

