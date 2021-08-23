Advertisement

Buchanan boy collects thousands of peanut butter jars to help the hungry

Gavin Price surpassed his goal to help feed hungry kids.
Gavin Price stands in front of the donations of peanut butter jars that have been shipped in...
Gavin Price stands in front of the donations of peanut butter jars that have been shipped in from all over the country.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2021 school year marks the 3rd year of nine-year-old Gavin Price collecting peanut butter for his school’s Backpack Buddy Program.

Last year he collected 1,476 jars. This year he’s collected more than 2,000 jars.

Price started his collection drive at the beginning of August and will continue accepting donations until September 1.

Gavin’s father Bill Price says donations have been pouring in from all over the country this year.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop off their jars at MT Joy RV Sales & Services on Main Street in Buchanan or Century 21 Wampler Realty in Daleville.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
Courtesy Roanoke Fire and Rescue
Diesel spill causes cleanup into the night following I-81 crash
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash

Latest News

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center hosts Game Changer Week
Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center hosts Game Changer Week
Monday Midday Forecast
Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow-DPAA
Virginia soldier from Korean War accounted for; will be buried at Arlington
AAA’s back-to-school traffic safety reminders