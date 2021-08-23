Advertisement

Danville Police searching for man accused of robbing two stores Sunday night

A man is accused of robbing two businesses in Danville August 22.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville police are searching for a man they say robbed two businesses Sunday night.

The first robbery took place at a Food Lion grocery store, located at 1461 South Boston Road, at 9:24 p.m. While police were on the scene, a second robbery was reported at 9:40, at the Fas Mart convenience store located at 1794 South Main Street.

The man brandished a handgun and took money from a cashier in both robberies. No one was injured.

Police say they believe the same man robbed both stores based on surveillance videos. He was wearing a red shirt at the time of the first robbery and a white one during the second, but the jeans shoes, mask and physical features indicate it is the same person.

The robber wore a red shirt in the first robbery but changed to a white one for the second...
The robber is described as a Black male, who possibly has a beard. He was last seen going south on highway 86 into North Carolina.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has other information should contact the Danville Police Department or their local law enforcement through 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app. Avoid contact with the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

