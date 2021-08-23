Demand for COVID testing up in Roanoke and New River Valleys

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for COVID tests is on the rise in the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

In the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District, the increased demand began around 10 days ago, according to epidemiologist Jacqueline White.

She attributes it to people returning from vacations and students preparing to head back to school.

“We do fully expect that the demand will continue to increase throughout the school season, throughout fall and winter,” said White.

New River Valley Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell says the delta variant and increased spread of COVID are also contributing.

“We have definitely seen an increase in the need for testing and the demand for testing, given the surge,” said Bissell.

Officials recommend anyone who is exposed to COVID or develops COVID-like symptoms get tested, regardless of vaccination status.

White says anyone who has to travel or be in large groups should also get swabbed.

“The PCR testing is the golden standard. The antigen test is fine to use. There are great benefits to that in that it’s fast and it can get people back to work, back in schools faster,” explained White.

Though the Virginia Department of Health’s main focus in recent months has been on vaccines, White says testing is still readily available across the region, directing people to VDH’s online testing locator.

“Most of our private providers, our healthcare centers, our local health departments, your CVSs, Walgreens, Walmart, we have an adequate supply of testing facilities,” said White.

Nationwide, CVS pharmacies conducted six million COVID tests from April to June. Those are available at select locations and free with insurance.

Walgreens is offering free testing at several stores as well.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District offers free testing on a case-by-case basis. The New River Valley Health District offers free testing nearly every day.

