Grown Here at Home: Register now for Kentland Farm Field Day in Blacksburg

By Neesey Payne
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve never been to Virginia Tech’s Kentland Farm, maybe now’s the time to check it out. Kentland Farm Field Day is coming up. It’s a chance for you to learn about some of the research happening at the farm.

The field day will cover several topics -- value-added cattle marketing, temporary fencing methods, pollinators and beneficial insects, small-scale vegetable production, soil and plant health, and even grazing summer annuals with Dr. Deidre Harmon, an extension livestock specialist at N.C. State and this year’s keynote speaker.

Kentland Farm Field Day isn’t just for farmers. It’s for anybody who wants to come and learn.

“It’s a pretty fascinating farm with a lot of rich history. We try to not just cover certain topics, but also highlight the farm and the work that so many faculty, graduate students, and departments are doing out there,” Morgan Paulette, agriculture and natural resources extension agent:

You’ll also be able to take a look at some of the latest tools being used.

“Many of our agricultural equipment dealers in the area will be present to talk with. We’ll have some equipment on display,” Morgan said.

The event is fully outdoors and will include a wagon tour of the farm. Kentland Farm Field Day is Tuesday, September 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is limited to the first 250 people. Call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 540-980-7761 to secure your spot. You have until September 7, to do so. The cost is $10, which will cover lunch from Hethwood Market and dessert from Homestead Creamery.

You can also mail in your registration form with payment to:

Pulaski County Extension Office

Attn: Kentland Field Day

143 Third Street NW Suite 3

Pulaski, VA 24301.

Checks can be made payable to, “Treasurer - Virginia Tech.”

