Hot and steamy weather has arrived

Rain chances mostly limited to finish August
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • Rising heat this week
  • Stray afternoon rain chances

MONDAY-TUESDAY

High pressure holds tight over the area meaning we’ll be see more hot and humid afternoons with mostly limited rain chances to kick off the week. Highs look to be in the 80s to mid 90s to the east. Heat index values may climb to the triple digits east of the Blue Ridge. Stay cool!

Hot and steamy weather move in this week.
Hot and steamy weather move in this week.

REST OF THE WEEK

The forecast will remain mostly unchanged through the rest of the week. Expect more summer heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. The only difference is that more moisture may be fed into our area and that could lead to better chances of afternoon storms. Still, chances will be limited to widely scattered pop up showers and storms. This trend will likely continue into next weekend.

High pressure builds into our region limiting the storm chances each afternoon.
High pressure builds into our region limiting the storm chances each afternoon.

TROPICS

Henri made landfall in New England Sunday over Westerly, Rhode Island and will continue to drench them with flooding rain and wind through today.

Elsewhere, the tropics remain quiet with Saharan dust settling things down for a bit in the meanwhile.

