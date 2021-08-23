Advertisement

New cadets arrive at VMI

Newly arrived Rats learn to move in formation.
Newly arrived Rats learn to move in formation.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute, almost 500 new cadets arrived Saturday for Matriculation Day and the beginning of the Rat Line.

They were given haircuts and introduced the military way of life in a more traditional way after the ceremonies were stretched over two days last year because of COVID.

The new cadets will become the Class of 2025 early in the spring semester after Breakout, the culmination of the Rat Line.

