New cadets arrive at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute, almost 500 new cadets arrived Saturday for Matriculation Day and the beginning of the Rat Line.

They were given haircuts and introduced the military way of life in a more traditional way after the ceremonies were stretched over two days last year because of COVID.

The new cadets will become the Class of 2025 early in the spring semester after Breakout, the culmination of the Rat Line.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.