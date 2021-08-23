Non-renewed for no reason

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman says she was struggling to apply for rent relief when she was booted from her apartment complex.

Suzette George received a notice that her lease would not be renewed, but was never told why.

“It’s heartbreaking,” says George, a now past tenant at Bent Creek Apartments and Townhomes in Roanoke. “I lived there for five years and really considered it home.”

When her husband lost his job, George says money was tight. She attempted to file for rent relief in the Spring but was struggling with the online system.

“I tried ten times at least to get my application to go through and couldn’t get it to go through,” explains George. “I asked the property manager to apply for me and I gave her the necessary documentation that she needed and instead of applying for the months that I requested she only applied for one of the months, which left me without coverage for my rent.”

In June, George was issued a letter telling her to move out.

“It stated in the letter that my lease was not being renewed for the aforementioned reasons, and there were no reasons on the paper and when I called the office and asked why I wasn’t being renewed they simply told me they didn’t have to have a reason.”

When asked about other run-ins with the property manager, George says that she was issued a notice of non-compliance after adopting an emotional support dog.

She says that she provided the proper paperwork for that pet and didn’t hear about it again from management. That was not listed on her notice of non-renewal either.

“It’s really difficult right now finding a place to rent,” says George. “I just want people to be aware that some of the things that are going on at Bent Creek Apartments and Townhomes seem to be more personal.”

A property manager with Bent Creek says they are cooperating with all residents to get rent relief for them, but could not comment further.

We reached out to the complex’s corporate office, Beacon Management, but have not heard back at this time.

