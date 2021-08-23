Advertisement

NRV health director predicts Pfizer approval will lead to more vaccinations

(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has officially received the Food and Drug Administration’s full seal of approval.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health hope Monday’s announcement will pave the way for more people to roll up their sleeves.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the Director of the New River Health District, says people who were waiting for approval will likely be less hesitant now to get vaccinated.

WATCH: Doctor provides COVID-19 update for New River Valley

She also expects more places to now begin mandating the vaccine.

“Employers may now mandate for their employees and businesses may now mandate to take advantage of services, so in that respect, if it becomes more inconvenient to not be vaccinated, I do think we will see more people going ahead and getting vaccinated,” said Bissell.

Bissell notes the recent surge in COVID cases has also led to more people wanting to get vaccinated in the New River Valley.

