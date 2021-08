MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Southbound I-81 is closed in Montgomery County at mile marker 119.3.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays because of what’s being called “other security/police activity” State Police have not provided specifics.

Traffic is backed up several miles. All traffic is being detoured at the southbound 132 exit.

