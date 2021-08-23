Residents warned of scammers pretending to be Lynchburg Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple residents reported receiving phone calls from people pretending to be Lynchburg Police trying to obtain money.

“The scammers may be aggressive and attempt to keep their victims on the phone until they get what they want - money. Members of the LPD will never call and demand or request money for missed court dates or anything else.”

Lynchburg Police say residents should hang up the phone. The scam can be reported to the FTC at 1-877-382-2457 or by contacting 434-455-6041 to reach Lynchburg Police regarding this situation.

