Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell announces retirement

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After 20 years of service to Roanoke County, county administrator, Dan O’Donnell is retiring.

O’Donnell has worked in public management for 35 years, serving over 21 years in Roanoke County. He began as an Assistant County Administrator in 2000 and then was appointed County Administrator in January 2019. Prior to coming to Roanoke County, he served as the administrator for counties in New York and West Virginia. O’Donnell oversaw development of the County’s first-ever Community Strategic Plan to guide policy, budget decisions, and service delivery choices. He served as the project manager for the $30 million Green Ridge Recreation Center and the $28 million Public Safety Center construction projects. O’Donnell has overseen the passage of the first compensation study and step pay plan for public safety personnel, to recruit and retain talented employees. He has also led the County’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Board of Supervisors will hire a firm to conduct a search for the county’s next administrator. Dan’s retirement is set for February of 2022.

