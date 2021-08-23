Roanoke plans to address water runoff in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, cars were filled with rain water and downtown residents waded in flooding up to their knees. It’s a sight that’s been seen many times before in downtown Roanoke and has to do with outdated infrastructure.

‘We are in a bowl between the Blue Ridge and Alleghany mountains so when we do get a lot of rain fast it tends to shoot up pretty quickly but then it does drain away fast, so Thursday night we had a strong rainfall in Roanoke, almost two and a half inches,” said Ian Shaw, the Stormwater Utility Manager for Roanoke.

According to Shaw, the root cause is the infrastructure that exists was put in place in the early 1900′s, before downtown Roanoke was populated like it is today.

“There’s actually a stream, Trout Run, that runs underneath downtown, so that was put into a tunnel that runs underneath Salem and Campbell avenue back in the early 1900’s before there was a point of engineering standards how that would happen, not designed for what we do today anyway,” said Shaw.

But it’s a problem the city is well aware of, and there are plans in place to hopefully correct it, starting with addressing the runoff.

“We plan to remove a bottleneck right at 1st and Salem, which is where we see the worst flooding, then also look at diverting some of the water that comes from upstream, near the Coca-Cola plant, and divert that along Shenandoah, on the north side of railroad,” said Shaw.

These two projects combined could cost roughly just under $10 million dollars, but they’ve been included in the city’s capital improvement plan. As for drains in the area of question, Shaw says they’re inspected on a yearly basis and while more attention has been given to them in the last number of years, they are not problematic.

