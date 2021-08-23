Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
Courtesy Roanoke Fire and Rescue
Diesel spill causes cleanup into the night following I-81 crash
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
CLEARED: Tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery Co. causes delays along I-81N
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office as NY gov. minus ‘distractions’
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
Woman killed in Charlotte County crash