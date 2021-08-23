Advertisement

VDH dashboard now specifies COVID-19 cases by partially vaccinated patients

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will now report all vaccination statuses among new COVID-19 cases, now specifying if a patient is partially vaccinated.

Previously, the VDH dashboard reported cases to separate vaccinated people, known as breakthrough cases, from those who are not vaccinated. However, it did not include the number of new cases among Virginians who were partially vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The VDH will also include counts of breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths at the state and local level.

According to the VDH, unvaccinated people developed COVID-19 at a rate 12.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people.

The health department credits the dashboard upgrade to an improvement in data processing. COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System can now be automatically matched with immunization records in the Virginia Immunization Information System.

Previously, VDH staff were performing the match by hand to determine vaccination status, which took additional time.

VDH’s dashboard for COVID-19 cases by vaccination status can be found at this link.

