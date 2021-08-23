Virginia soldier from Korean War accounted for; will be buried at Arlington

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DPAA Release) - A soldier from Albemarle County, killed during the Korean War, has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow, 20, of Batesville, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In late 1950, says DPAA, Truslow was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they tried to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. After the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

July 27, 2018, after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, said to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in August and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Truslow’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, according to DPAA. scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Truslow’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to DPAA.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.