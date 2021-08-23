Advertisement

Virginia soldier from Korean War accounted for; will be buried at Arlington

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow-DPAA
Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow-DPAA(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DPAA Release) - A soldier from Albemarle County, killed during the Korean War, has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow, 20, of Batesville, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

In late 1950, says DPAA, Truslow was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they tried to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. After the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

July 27, 2018, after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, said to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in August and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Truslow’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, according to DPAA. scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Truslow’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to DPAA.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
Courtesy Roanoke Fire and Rescue
Diesel spill causes cleanup into the night following I-81 crash
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash

Latest News

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center hosts Game Changer Week
Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center hosts Game Changer Week
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on...
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved
AAA’s back-to-school traffic safety reminders
Woman killed in Charlotte County crash