Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center hosts Game Changer Week

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center is hosting Game Changer Week.

The event brings together industry disruptors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from around Southwest Virginia.

More than 45 events include webinars, happy hours, start-up mentoring, special guests, open houses, and more.

Organizers say Game Changer’ Week allows attendees to explore a variety of events specific to tracks such as Game Changer Resources, Aerospace and Defense, Virginia Tech, Biotechnology, Software, Design and Technology, and Startups/Early Seed.

The week-long event also allows folks to view the innovation throughout the region, connect and network with the tech community, and gain access to resources for businesses or start-ups.

The Virginia Tech Global Case Challenge is also a part of the event. It offers student teams from around the globe the opportunity to present solutions to real world industry problems.

During Tech Nite on August 26, the Global Case Challenge winner of $40,000 will be announced.

The event runs August 23-27 online and in-person. You can learn more about the event by visiting the Game Changer event website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.