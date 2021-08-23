Virginia Tech and Radford University begin fall classes

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day for college students in the New River Valley as Virginia Tech and Radford University began fall classes for the 2021-2022 school year. After a year of mostly virtual classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both campuses came alive to the sights and sounds of the students return.

Both universities are requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. Masks are also required inside campus

buildings. Tech and Radford officials say they will continue to monitor COVID cases during the school year.

Following last year’s mostly virtual classes, it was easy to recognize that students are happy to be back on campus.

“It’s definitely nice seeing people on campus and people actually having smiling faces and saying hi to people. Because last year I had one in-person class but there was only like six people in it,” said VT Sophomore, Rachel Mannasse.

Mannasse said she’s also looking forward to more activities being available on campus this year.

