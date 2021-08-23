WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 Update from New River Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, Dr. Noelle Bissell is providing a live webinar on the spread of COVID-19 in the New River Valley.

Most recently, Dr. Bissell, the director of the New River Health District, said pharmacies and other providers are being overwhelmed with requests for third vaccinations, even though many of the callers are not yet eligible for a booster.

Watch live at 2 p.m. Monday from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

