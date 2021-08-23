Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Danville hosts public input meeting on Caesar’s design plans

Caesars Entertainment logo above Caesars Palace hotel-casino, Las Vegas.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville hosts a public input meeting Monday evening on the design plan for the Caesar’s Casino coming to Danville. Caesar’s leaders are looking to get feedback from the community and are working to get to full permitting by the middle of November. Leaders say they are still on track to open the casino facility by 2023.

Watch live here:

