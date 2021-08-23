WATCH LIVE: Danville hosts public input meeting on Caesar’s design plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville hosts a public input meeting Monday evening on the design plan for the Caesar’s Casino coming to Danville. Caesar’s leaders are looking to get feedback from the community and are working to get to full permitting by the middle of November. Leaders say they are still on track to open the casino facility by 2023.

Watch live here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.