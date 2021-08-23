Advertisement

Northside High water service restored

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Water service was restored. Classes will be held on-site Tuesday.

EARLIER STORY: Restoration efforts near Northside High School following a water main break may lead to Tuesday taking the form of remote learning. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the school had no water.

According to Roanoke County Public Schools, the Western VA Water Authority hopes to have water service restored sometime overnight.

The division says they will let parents know by 6 a.m. Tuesday whether the school will run on time at the building, or if they will utilize remote learning.

Visit the Northside High School website for more on classes and meal distribution during a potential remote learning format.

