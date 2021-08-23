Woman killed in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Charlotte County.

The crash happened around 2:15 the afternoon of August 18, on U.S. 15 near the intersection with Route 630.

A Mack logging truck was going west on 15 when it was hit in the rear by a Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Kia, 32-year-old Kendal N. Tharpe, of Saxe, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

