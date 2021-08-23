Advertisement

Woman killed in Charlotte County crash

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Charlotte County.

The crash happened around 2:15 the afternoon of August 18, on U.S. 15 near the intersection with Route 630.

A Mack logging truck was going west on 15 when it was hit in the rear by a Kia Sorento.

The driver of the Kia, 32-year-old Kendal N. Tharpe, of Saxe, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.
Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke
Courtesy Roanoke Fire and Rescue
Diesel spill causes cleanup into the night following I-81 crash
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
CLEARED: Tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery Co. causes delays along I-81N
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash

Latest News

CLEARED: Tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery Co. causes delays along I-81N
Courtesy Roanoke Fire and Rescue
Diesel spill causes cleanup into the night following I-81 crash
The driver's door had to be removed during the rescue.
Driver critically injured in Bedford crash
.
Road closures linger along Blue Ridge Parkway