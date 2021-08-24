Advertisement

Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, the Roanoke Valley is getting a Chili’s restaurant.

The Chili’s, and a Popeyes chicken restaurant, will be built at the Tanglewood mall, along the Electric Road/Route 419 corridor near Staples and T.J. Maxx.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, a casual dining chain, has been operating around the country since 1975. There is already a location in Lynchburg.

Popeyes, already with locations in Roanoke, was founded in 1972.

“We are excited to welcome Chili’s and Popeyes to Tanglewood,” said John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources, which operates the mall. “This continues the growth momentum underway, and is another great story in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.”

“Bringing Chili’s to the Roanoke market fulfills a long-desired community interest in attracting this restaurant to the Tanglewood footprint, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. “The addition of Popeyes also adds to the diversity of dining experiences, that includes a total of seven new restaurant announcements during the past year. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

Man injured in early-morning Roanoke shooting
A Virginia ABC store.
Virginia ABC generated $1.4 billion last year, showing 14.7% increase in sales | Tito’s vodka is Va.’s most-bought drink
Danville judge issues fines, arrest orders for no-show jurors
VDOT named the Town of Christiansburg its Locality of the Year.
Christiansburg wins VDOT Locality of the Year award