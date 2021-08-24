Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, the Roanoke Valley is getting a Chili’s restaurant.

The Chili’s, and a Popeyes chicken restaurant, will be built at the Tanglewood mall, along the Electric Road/Route 419 corridor near Staples and T.J. Maxx.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, a casual dining chain, has been operating around the country since 1975. There is already a location in Lynchburg.

Popeyes, already with locations in Roanoke, was founded in 1972.

“We are excited to welcome Chili’s and Popeyes to Tanglewood,” said John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources, which operates the mall. “This continues the growth momentum underway, and is another great story in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.”

“Bringing Chili’s to the Roanoke market fulfills a long-desired community interest in attracting this restaurant to the Tanglewood footprint, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. “The addition of Popeyes also adds to the diversity of dining experiences, that includes a total of seven new restaurant announcements during the past year. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

