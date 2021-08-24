Christiansburg wins VDOT Locality of the Year award

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg has been named Locality of the Year by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Its the second year the town has received this award.

Christiansburg’s Engineering Department was recognized for its hard work, excellence in project management and commitment to delivering transportation projects for the town’s residents.

VDOT leadership thanked the department for its continued efforts to serve the community with timely, efficient and consistent planning and project implementation during the award presentation.

The Locality of the Year award was created by the Salem District’s Locally Administered Projects Team in 2018 to encourage local governments that administer transportation projects to improve delivery of VDOT-funded projects. The success of these projects is critical because they make up more than 50% of the state’s Six-Year Improvement Program.

The program is determined by SMART Scale, a method of scoring planned projects submitted by localities to the state that is based on an objective-outcome process. Proposed projects are scored based on need in the specific area, meaning taxpayer money can be more fairly distributed throughout Virginia. When SMART Scale projects are awarded, the chosen project is funded by VDOT and given to the locality to administer.

The Locality of the Year Award is scored on three factors:

-Participation in quarterly conference calls, training opportunities, and local and statewide workshops;

· Proficiency with project applications, agreements, plan submittals and documentation; and

· Performance related to the number of projects completed and project stages completed on schedule, a metric which is tracked in VDOT’s Dashboard 4.0 system, which monitors localities’ project progress.

VDOT says delivering locally-administered projects successfully gives localities credibility with taxpayers, legislators and contractors, helping to ensure projects will be completed efficiently.

Below are some of the projects Christiansburg worked on during the past year: