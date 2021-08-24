Advertisement

El Ranchero opens second location in Blacksburg

El Ranchero's new location in Blacksburg on Monday August 24, 2021.
El Ranchero's new location in Blacksburg on Monday August 24, 2021.
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of traditional Mexican food flowed out of El Ranchero Monday as it opened its second location in the New River Valley. The family-owned restaurant opened its first location in Dublin in the early 2000s.

It didn’t take long for the message to get around town as a few guests showed up to the Prices Fork Road location just after it opened at 11 a.m. The staff is looking forward to sharing Mexican food and culture with all guests.

El Ranchero is further along Prices Fork Road, an up and coming area. Its manager, Adriana Pena, said the many projects happening in the area played a part in why they chose this location.

“Everything is bigger, growing up and everything, a lot of houses being built around. So we just want to come in and give it a try and give it a little bit of our traditions.”

El Ranchero is at 4237 Prices Fork Road, and is open seven days a week. For more information on the restaurant, you can find its Facebook page here.

