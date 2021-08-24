Advertisement

Henry County jail on track to be complete in February 2022

Construction on the new Henry County jail started in 2019 and is seven months from completion.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Upgrading to more beds, rooms, and services, finishing touches are being added To the new Henry County jail.

“The kitchen, the cooking elements, the stoves, ovens, things like that, the refrigerators, then they will be doing final prep work to put everything in place,” said Perry.

The over-$70 million project will feature more administrative offices and an onsite video visit center that visitors can use for free if they do not have internet access.

Perry says much of the new space is geared toward changing inmates’ lives.

“We can take the ones that just want to focus on changing their lives and work with them more and better, and when we become more efficient at what we do, we likely will change lives,” said Perry.

The jail is also paving the way for more jobs as it will require 70 new deputies.

20 new hires will start September 1, but Perry says it has been challenging to find quality candidates.

“This job demands integrity, honesty, professionalism, and a relatively clean-cut life. You can’t be someone who has had drug abuse problems and things like that,” said Perry.

While Perry is aware of questions surrounding the need for a jail of this magnitude, he believes this will be a tool to fight the area’s drug problem that impacts so many families.

“This is the place in a community like ours where you either know someone or related to someone that will take a path that will have them here, and that stems from a drug problem that is everywhere,” said Perry.

The construction is set to be completed in February 2022 with inmates moving into the facility in April.

