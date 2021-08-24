Hot and steamy weather continues

Temperatures climb to the 90s through Saturday

Heat index 95-105°

Stray afternoon rain chances

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

High pressure holds tight over the area meaning we’ll be see more hot and humid afternoons with mostly limited rain chances early this week. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the mountains to mid 90s to the east. Heat index values may climb to the triple digits east of the Blue Ridge.

Hazy, hot and humid today with a stray storm. (WDBJ Weather)

Any storm chances will be minimal this week. Our best chance the next few days may be Wednesday, with only spotty coverage during the afternoon and evening.

LATE THIS WEEK

The forecast will remain mostly unchanged through the rest of the week. Expect more summer heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. The only difference is that more moisture may be fed into our area and that could lead to better chances of afternoon storms. Still, chances will be limited to widely scattered pop up showers and storms. This trend will likely continue into next weekend.

Our hazy, hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect daily afternoon/evening chances for showers and storms through the weekend. Coverage will be isolated to scattered with the best coverage along and west of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures remain at or above normal through the period.

TROPICS

Henri made landfall in New England Sunday over Westerly, Rhode Island and will continue to exit the northeast today.