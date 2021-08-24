Advertisement

JMU to host first annual Rocktown Energy Festival

The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has...
The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has announced it will host the first annual Rocktown Energy Festival(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has announced it will host the first annual Rocktown Energy Festival, scheduled to be hosted alongside the Harrisonburg Farmers Market on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021.

Organizers say the mission of this free event is to “promote a clean energy future for the Valley,” with the goal being to inform Rockingham County community members on their sustainable living options through energy-related programming.

Festival participants will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities throughout the event, including:

  • Speaker sessions and workshops
  • Presentations
  • Family-friendly education activities
  • The Solar Home Showcase for attendees to meet neighbors who have already gone solar
  • Solar energy informational programming for Spanish speakers
  • Networking booths featuring renewable energy installers, green building developers, electric vehicle owners, solar homeowners, and other energy stakeholders.

This event is being put on by the Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University. CASE focuses on research, education, and outreach to advance sustainable energy on JMU’s campus, in Rockingham County, and across the state.

More information about CASE and the Rocktown Energy Festival can be found here.

