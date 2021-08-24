Judge revokes bond for Covington man charged in connection with Capitol attack

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to court records, a D.C. District Court judge has revoked bond for a Covington man charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

Joshua Haynes was initially arrested in July and charged with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges. Prosecutors said in public documents that while at the Capitol January 6, Haynes destroyed media equipment, helped others in an attempt to remove a window A.C. unit from the Capitol and was seen inside the Capitol crypt.

He was subsequently ordered by a judge to stay home and be monitored by GPS while his case is being prosecuted in a DC federal court.

But most recently, Haynes was arrested at his Covington home and charged with malicious bodily injury and strangling, both of which are felonies. Court documents state he also faces five misdemeanor charges for assault on a family member, as well as destruction of property less than $1,000, which according to an arrest warrant was a cell phone. He’s was taken into custody July 27 and was being held in the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.

D.C prosecutors then argued Haynes not only violated state law but that he also violated the conditions of his release. They argued Haynes should be detained pending trial because, “he has committed serious violation of his release conditions that place the public at risk.”

They added: “...he is unlikely to comply with any condition or combination of conditions of release, as demonstrated by his conduct related to his state law violations.”

The government submitted a motion to the Court to issue a warrant for his arrest for violating his pre-trial release and has also asked for his pre-trial release order to be revoked, thus detaining him pending trial.

Haynes’ attorney, Thomas Abbenante, also submitted a document in which he requested that in addition to the arrest warrant issued, the Court revoke Haynes’ bond so that in the event of conviction, he will receive credit for time served.

Now, a judge in the D.C. District Court has reviewed the motion and ordered Hayne’s bond be revoked. The order setting conditions of his release was then vacated, and the court ordered that upon his release from custody, he be arrested again on the warrant from the DC court.

As of Tuesday night, it was unclear whether Haynes was still in custody in Alleghany County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.