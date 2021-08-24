The Least of These Ministry needs water donations as heat wave continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With temperatures in Roanoke hitting the 90′s for several consecutive days, water is a coveted item for people who rely on assistance from The Least of These Ministry or TLOT.

According to Dawn Sandoval, who heads up the organization, people who deal with homelessness in the area need bottled water, whether it is given out from TLOT’s truck, or is available to them at TLOT’s ministry space on Luck Avenue. Sandoval added that while there are day shelters in Roanoke City, people who are homeless are spending most of their days in the heat.

Donations of cases of water are welcomed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. at 422 Luck Avenue. TLOT is also in need of men’s athletic shoes, as well as monetary donations to help with housing.

