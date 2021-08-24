Magna Vista Warriors Relying On Big Play Offense This Fall

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Warriors scrimmaged Salem over the weekend and the Warriors will get a tough test in week one on the road at state semifinalist Liberty Christian. And there’s work to be done this week.

“We’ve got to clean things up for sure,” Head Coach Joe Favero said. “We missed a lot of assignments out there. We’ve got a group that is talented but a little raw so we have got to continue to improve every day. I just think we want to be intense, be physical at the point of attack and play hard every play.”

The Warriors offense has some big play capability and will be anchored by receiver Tyler Johnson who verbally committed to Penn State over the summer.

