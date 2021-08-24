Man injured in early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Tuesday.

Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Williamson Road NW around 2 a.m. They found a man in the parking of an area business with what appeared to be serious injuries. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting took place in the 3100 block of Williamson Road before the victim made his way to the location where he was found.

No suspects were located and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 540-344-8500 or text them at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

