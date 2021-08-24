Senior Alert issued in search for Arlington County man

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing from Arlington County.

Arlington County Police are looking for Charilaos Dimopoulos, who is white and 92 years old. He is 5′8″ and 110 pounds, according to police, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

He was last reported seen August 23 at 3:30 p.m. at 2021 North Nelson Street in Arlington. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and possibly a black jacket. He is believed to have walked away, but may have then taken the Metro or a cab.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and “the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Arlington County Police at (703) 558-2222.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT OF BEHALF OF THE ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/JBCO8w4eNA — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) August 24, 2021

