Teen arrested; two men sought for Lynchburg shooting

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are still searching for two people in connection with a shooting that’s already led to one arrest.

The afternoon of August 17, 2021, officers were called to the 500 block of Chambers Street to investigate a report of shots being fired.

They found a stolen firearm and arrested a 17-year-old boy for possession of a stolen firearm, underage possession of a firearm, concealing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police are also looking for two Black men who had guns and ran from the scene.

Anyone who may have captured video of the men on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

