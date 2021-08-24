Advertisement

Virginia ABC generated $1.4 billion last year, showing 14.7% increase in sales | Tito’s vodka is Va.’s most-bought drink

A Virginia ABC store.
A Virginia ABC store.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority generated $1.4 billion in gross revenue in fiscal year 2021, indicating a $163 million increase over 2020.

Virginia ABC’s fiscal year ran from July 2020 to June 2021. Unaudited draft figures, which are sent to the Virginia Department of Accounts and the Auditor of Public Accounts, were released Tuesday via press release.

ABC contributed $616.4 million for designated state programs and services. This is an increase of $71.1 million over the previous year.

Overall, retail sales grew by 14.7%, partially inhibited by six new stores generating nearly $4.9 million in sales. Sunday sales also played a role, creating more than $104.9 million in sales.

Online orders, store pick-up and curbside pick-up also brought in additional sales.

“While the rate of online orders declined over the course of the year as customers returned to in person shopping, online transactions continued to be well ahead of pre-pandemic levels as ABC expanded availability of shipping and introduced same day delivery on a limited basis,” Virginia ABC stated in a release.

According to 2021 sales, Virginia ABC indicated the five most-purchased brands:

  1. Tito’s Handmade – domestic vodka
  2. Hennessy VS – cognac/Armagnac
  3. Jack Daniel’s 7 Black – Tennessee whiskey
  4. Patron Silver – tequila
  5. Jim Beam – straight bourbon

Patron Silver saw the largest increase in sales: $20.9 million to $28.9 million. Hennessy VS cognac sales increased by 12.6% to $52.8 million. Tito’s Handmade vodka sales also increased from $52.3 million to $57.9 million, a 10.5% increase.

