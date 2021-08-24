WATCH LIVE: Wildlife resources host meeting on chronic wasting disease

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This evening, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is hosting a meeting at Blacksburg High School to talk about chronic wasting disease. It’s a disease known to affect deer and elk. Back in May, DWR found the disease in a male deer which had been legally harvested in Montgomery County.

Because of the significant distance from the nearest recorded deer with the disease, the DWR said it conducted an extensive forensic investigation to confirm the harvest location of the deer. In Virginia, CWD has been detected in Fauquier, Frederick, Clarke, Culpeper, Loudoun, Madison, Montgomery, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren counties.

Tuesday night’s meeting is focused on Disease Management Area 3, which includes Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties.

You can watch a livestream of the meeting here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.