WATCH LIVE: Wildlife resources host meeting on chronic wasting disease

(AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
(AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This evening, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is hosting a meeting at Blacksburg High School to talk about chronic wasting disease. It’s a disease known to affect deer and elk. Back in May, DWR found the disease in a male deer which had been legally harvested in Montgomery County.

Because of the significant distance from the nearest recorded deer with the disease, the DWR said it conducted an extensive forensic investigation to confirm the harvest location of the deer. In Virginia, CWD has been detected in Fauquier, Frederick, Clarke, Culpeper, Loudoun, Madison, Montgomery, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren counties.

Tuesday night’s meeting is focused on Disease Management Area 3, which includes Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties.

You can watch a livestream of the meeting here:

