7@four: Rockbridge Community Festival
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 44th annual Rockbridge Community Festival is this Saturday, August 28 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival is an annual downtown arts and crafts festival put on by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees and the Lexington Rotary Club. All funds benefit Rockbridge-area charities.
