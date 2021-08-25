Advertisement

7@four: Rockbridge Community Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 44th annual Rockbridge Community Festival is this Saturday, August 28 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is an annual downtown arts and crafts festival put on by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees and the Lexington Rotary Club. All funds benefit Rockbridge-area charities.

Click here for more information.

See the video for a preview of the event.

