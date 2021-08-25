Alleghany County schools have begin classes

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Alleghany County it was the first day of school Wednesday.

The halls of Alleghany High School were once again full of students as everyone found their place once again.

Masks are required of everyone, but otherwise things are looking a lot more like a normal day, compared to last year.

”We do have a few that elected to go all virtual, but overall not very many,” Karen Staunton, the AHS Principal, said. “So it was very exciting to see everybody here today and ready to get going for the new school year, and so far so good.”

“Last year was very rough with the amount of time that students were not in the building,” said Jackson River Technical Center Director Glenn Spangler. “When we did get them in, we tried to maximize that. But we’re very happy to be getting students back in the five days a week for classes.”>>

The Jackson River Technical Center also began classes today, as did schools in Covington.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.