Berglund Center host thousands; says they’re taking steps to prevent COVID spread

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A near sell-out event hit the Berglund Center Tuesday evening, and staff says keeping members of the audience safe is one of their top priorities.

Officials at the arena say that they are strongly encouraging mask wearing at all their events, including Tuesday night’s game that showcased the Harlem Globetrotters. They also add that they are following CDC guidelines and the directions of Governor Northam. That means that, as of now, there are no restrictions on seating capacity at the center.

“We understand it’s a choice that you have to make with your family. We’re just here to provide a space for people who do feel comfortable enough in the safest way possible,” explains Robert Knight, director of sales and marketing for the Berglund Center.

The center is requiring all staff members to wear masks while working events.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.