Bradley Free Clinic expands in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The crowd that gathered outside the Bradley Free Clinic Wednesday morning in Roanoke included Robin Conklyn, who knows what kind of impact the organization can have.

“It saved my life,” she told WDBJ7.

During the last two years, she has received medical and mental health services at the clinic, services she says have made a huge difference.

“It’s given me a quality of life I didn’t have before,” she said. “Especially working with my psychiatrist, it’s really opened up a lot of opportunities for me once I got medicated correctly.”

The Bradley Free Clinic has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for behavioral health services.

In 2019, the clinic averaged about 25 appointments a month. Now, the staff often sees that many patients in a single day.

Wednesday morning, the clinic, major donors and community partners broke ground on the Robertson Behavioral Health Wing, a 1900-square-foot expansion that will include six new counseling rooms and space for group counseling.

The Clinic still needs to raise about $200,000, but leaders of the organization say the project couldn’t wait.

“The need’s there. It’s growing every single day,” said Bradley Free Clinic President Dr. Randy Rhea. “And I think that growth is going to become even more exponential with this incredible addition.”

“Now we’re looking at over a thousand patients that really need the space to be able to come in and be seen at the clinic,” said Executive Director Janine Underwood.

Robyn Conklyn has no doubt it will make a difference.

“It’s hard to find a good place to go, especially if you don’t have insurance, and find a good doctor and staff and all,” Conklyn said. “And this place does that. It gives you the opportunity to be diagnosed and live a life that’s normal.”

The Robertson Behavioral Health Wing is scheduled to be completed during the first half of next year.

