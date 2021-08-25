Centra sees record ER waiting room numbers, continuous coronavirus uptick

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra officials gave a virtual update Wednesday on the status of coronavirus in their system.

Earlier this month they reported an uptick in cases, which continues this week.

Lynchburg General is treating 70 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, forcing changes such as canceling some elective surgeries. Less than 10% of those patients are fully vaccinated.

“At this point we are being more selective, but may well need to expand that pool of surgeries we need to cancel, because of simply not being able to care for patients that we need to see otherwise,” said Chris Lewis, chief clinical officer.

As staff begins to feel pressure return, some staffers are saying goodbye.

Last week a vaccine mandate was announced.

Nine Centra staffers have turned in their resignations, but hospital leaders say nixing the mandate isn’t an option.

“We don’t want to lose not one of our caregivers, but if people decide to make that decision, we’re not gonna hold a grudge,” said Michael Elliott, chief transformation officer.

“It’s a Centra decision,” said Lewis. “It’s what we did for, what we thought was right for our caregivers and for our patients to keep us all safe, and so that’s really not necessarily gonna change.”

As to what the future holds for LGH and the country, that’s still to be determined.

Centra officials say they’re prepared for whatever may come, but say models show a grim future.

“There are models out there that are pretty ominous, and that’s partially why we’re here today, because although it is quite bad right now, there’s certainly potential for this to get worse,” said Lewis.

Lynchburg General also saw a record number of patients in the emergency room waiting room earlier this week, with the hospital hitting capacity. Some patients “were waiting for a bed” because the hospital was “completely full,” according to Lewis.

Leaders say they’ll never turn away patients, no matter how full it gets.

