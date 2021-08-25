COVID increase leads to postponement of SML Wine Festival

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ/SML Regional Chamber Release) - The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has reschedule its annual wine festival due to the “rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and across the country.”

The festival, whose proceeds are used to grow and develop programs to promote tourism and business, is now scheduled for Sept. 17-18, 2022, at Mariners Landing. It had been scheduled for Sept. 25-26, 2021.

“This is the absolute last thing we wanted to do,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns, “but all of the data concerning infection rates and hospitalizations points to the fact that it’s the responsible thing to do. In the past month, cases per 100,000 people were up 639 percent in Bedford County and 2,231 percent in Franklin County, primarily due to the surging Delta variant.”

Bruns said most of the bands are being rebooked for the new dates. All tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates, Bruns said, so patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets. Ticket holders may also request a refund (minus service fees charged by the ticketing company) by emailing help@seetickets.us.

“It’s disappointing because ticket sales have been strong with transactions coming from 13 different states and more than 160 different ZIP codes,” Bruns said. “But the Chamber’s board of directors was in agreement that the health and safety of festival goers was of paramount importance.”

“The Smith Mountain Lake region has been, and continues to be, an extremely safe place for friends and families to visit during the entire pandemic,” Bruns said. “But as an organization we cannot ignore the stark health and safety differences between a small group of folks renting a condo or house for a lake visit, and a festival with thousands of people all in one place for several hours.”

Bruns added, “It became obvious that taking a wait-and-see attitude was not an option anymore, and we’re not alone. A number of events locally, regionally and across the country have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 surge fueled by the Delta variant. We have been monitoring it for a while now, hoping the trends would change, unfortunately they only became worse.”

