COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to rise in Virginia

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 747,640 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 25, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,453 from the 744,187 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 3,027 cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,843,546 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from the 9,824,373 reported Tuesday. 63.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 56% fully vaccinated. 75.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 67.1% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

8,423,420 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 9.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 9.7% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,715 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,693 reported Tuesday.

1,485 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,453 reported Tuesday. 60,150 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

