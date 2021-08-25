Dance fitness instructor “brings the noise” to WDBJ7 Mornin’
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend, three of Roanoke’s fitness favorites are hosting the “Bring the Noise” fitness party!
Ronda Bryant with Busy Bodies: Fitness with Ronda B. stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to show Katey Roshetko a move or two.
“Bring the Noise” takes place Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Roanoke.
Experience four styles of fitness training, shop with vendors, win prizes, grab lunch and watch special performances – including Macklyn Dion.
Purchase tickets early by clicking here. Tickets are $10. They can also be purchased the day of the event.
You’ll get 90 minutes of non-stop fitness with the pros. Dancers of all levels welcome.
Event Line-Up:
- 10 a.m. Tracy Fitness fun with Tracy
- 10:30 a.m. Ronda Busy Bodies: Fitness With Ronda B.
- 11 a.m. Diane Simply Fitness by Diane
