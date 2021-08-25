Advertisement

Dance fitness instructor “brings the noise” to WDBJ7 Mornin’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend, three of Roanoke’s fitness favorites are hosting the “Bring the Noise” fitness party!

Ronda Bryant with Busy Bodies: Fitness with Ronda B. stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to show Katey Roshetko a move or two.

“Bring the Noise” takes place Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Roanoke.

Experience four styles of fitness training, shop with vendors, win prizes, grab lunch and watch special performances – including Macklyn Dion.

Purchase tickets early by clicking here. Tickets are $10. They can also be purchased the day of the event.

You’ll get 90 minutes of non-stop fitness with the pros. Dancers of all levels welcome.

Event Line-Up:

