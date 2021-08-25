Dogs abandoned off Blue Ridge Turnpike near Fincastle
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find who left four dogs along the Blue Ridge Turnpike outside Fincastle Tuesday night, and why they were abandoned.
Anyone with information about whose dogs they were and where they lived is asked to call Deputy David Moyer at 540-928-2260.
The dogs are being held at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection shelter.
