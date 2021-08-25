Advertisement

Dogs abandoned off Blue Ridge Turnpike near Fincastle

Four dogs were abandoned outside Fincastle, off the Blue Ridge Turnpike
Four dogs were abandoned outside Fincastle, off the Blue Ridge Turnpike(Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find who left four dogs along the Blue Ridge Turnpike outside Fincastle Tuesday night, and why they were abandoned.

Anyone with information about whose dogs they were and where they lived is asked to call Deputy David Moyer at 540-928-2260.

The dogs are being held at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection shelter.

Four dogs were abandoned outside Fincastle, off the Blue Ridge Turnpike
Four dogs were abandoned outside Fincastle, off the Blue Ridge Turnpike(Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant
More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
WATCH: Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantine over COVID-19 concerns
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
COVID positivity rate in VA continues upward trend
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine visited Carvins Cove Wednesday to discuss the region's outdoor economy.
Kaine discusses outdoor economy during visit to Carvins Cove
Lynchburg Shooting
Lynchburg Shooting
Centra COVID Update
Centra COVID Update
RCAHD COVID Update-2
RCAHD COVID Update-2
Bradley Free Clinic Expands
Bradley Free Clinic Expands