Dogs abandoned off Blue Ridge Turnpike near Fincastle

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find who left four dogs along the Blue Ridge Turnpike outside Fincastle Tuesday night, and why they were abandoned.

Anyone with information about whose dogs they were and where they lived is asked to call Deputy David Moyer at 540-928-2260.

The dogs are being held at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection shelter.

Four dogs were abandoned outside Fincastle, off the Blue Ridge Turnpike (Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)

