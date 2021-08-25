Advertisement

EARLY YEARS: TAP’s Head Start offers free child care to qualifying families in Southwest Virginia

Head start makes it easier for parents to head back to work after the pandemic, with a focus on the entire family
TAP provides help with child care, but also other resources families need
TAP provides help with child care, but also other resources families need(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The TAP Head Start Greenvale Center in Roanoke is just one of the sites for TAP’s free child care program.

Mom Tiffany Pannell says she feels good about her son being here.

“He loves it. I was so worried on how he was going to be when he first started and he definitely showed me that ‘momma, I’m okay’. I’m safe. I’m fine” says Pannell.

Pannell has two older children who also attended Head Start.

“I just love the work that they have done for my children. They give my children everything that they need,” she says.

TAP has spots available for child care across southwest Virginia.

Early Head Start is for children up to and including two years old.

TAP Head Start offers preschool education for children who are three and four years old.

But families have to qualify.

”They select eligibility based on income, but they also some categories that you can qualify for the program if you are a homeless family or you receive food stamps” says Head Start Program Director Yesenia De La Cruz.

It’s not just about child care. Head Start and Early Head Start programs include education, as well as health services and

screenings, and family support.

“Head Start doesn’t just work with a child, it also works with the whole family. So,our approach is the whole family. We’ll work with the parents, the siblings, the whole family with whatever they need,” says De La Cruz.

She says Head start serves over 1,100 families in our area, and follows strict COVID protocols.

“We can guarantee the families that we have put in place health and safety measures. We do screenings in the mornings. We also have qualified staff. We also have a team of health, family services, education, nutrition, mental health,” says De La Cruz.

And for moms, like Pannell, the peace of mind knowing that your child is safe while you’re at work is priceless.

“I really feel that TAP has definitely helped my children to be successful and to have a great life.”

If you’d like to register your child for Head Start, click here.

You can also call 540-767-6094, or email tapheadstart@tapintohope.org to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant
More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
300-plus Franklin County students quarantined over COVID-19 concerns
COVID positivity rate in VA continues upward trend
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting

Latest News

Head Start offers free child care for qualifying families, as parents return to work after the...
EARLY YEARS: TAP's Head Start offers free child care to qualifying families in Southwest Virginia
Ross Arkell (white male / 86 years of age) was reported missing by a family member just before...
SENIOR ALERT: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult with dementia
Lynchburg teen grazed in shooting just before midnight Tuesday
Dept. of Wildlife Resources hosts informational meeting in Montgomery County about chronic...
Dept. of Wildlife Resources hosts information meetings about chronic waste disease in New River Valley