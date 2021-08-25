Grayson County Schools ready for the first day back after construction delays

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools’ first day back is August 26.

Students will be welcomed back with a few upgrades, after a delayed start due to renovations.

“We’ve come a long way very quickly, and of course, our annexes really come fast here in the last two weeks, so we’ve been very pleased with the progress,” said Grayson County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore.

Renovations include fixing cracks left by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in 2020, completing the new vocational school annex, and improving air quality in classrooms.

“It looks, it added more touch to what we needed. As the school year progresses, of course we will drop ceilings and add in new walls, and, you know, probably do a couple classrooms. So, it’s just progress is going to take here for the next probably 6 to 12 months, and we’re just moving slowly, but it’ll be finished,” said Wilmore.

About 90% of three schools have had asbestos removed, while the high school gym stage has new support beams. The construction of some of the projects pushed school back a few weeks.

“The only thing we couldn’t get to is our kitchens. Next summer we hope to get that out. But it’s a process where, you know, we hated to move it back, but it also gave our folks a much-needed break. And we could tell how tired they were, because last year they were basically teaching double,” said Wilmore.

Wilmore says this school year will focus on putting the finishing touches on construction, but also making sure students are caught up .

“Our kids are behind. I mean, we can tell you when you miss one day a week for an entire year, you’re going to be behind and, sorry, but our teachers did a remarkable job last year of being able to keep the kids up and be able to really work with those students, especially the virtual,” said Wilmore.

